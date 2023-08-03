Are Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Still Dating? Read On

Earlier this year, the news about a possible romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet became a hot topic of discussion. While many couldn’t believe the idea of them together, this week, a new rumour began circulating, suggesting that the two have called it quits. Reports claimed that the Call Me By Your Name actor was the one to end the relationship. However, sources from TMZ quickly debunked these rumours, confirming that the stars are still dating. The insider clarified that just because Kylie and Timothee haven’t been spotted together in public lately, it doesn’t mean they have parted ways.

The sources have assured fans that everything is still going strong between the two and “any reports that say otherwise are false." One insider advised fans “not to believe everything they read.”

With this clarification, it appears that the rumoured split between the two stars is just a misunderstanding.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet seem determined to keep their relationship private and away from the public eye. Recent sightings of Kylie at Timothee’s place suggest that they are still spending time together and building their bond.

According to earlier reports from Page Six, the paparazzi claimed that Kylie has been spending a significant amount of time at Timothee’s Beverly Hills mansion. This has led to rumours suggesting that the two might have taken their relationship to the next level and moved in together. Meanwhile, the two have been spotted on coffee dates and working out together.

The news of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s alleged separation first surfaced in a report by Life & Style. According to their sources, the reason given for the split was their busy schedules and constant travelling. There were whispers among their friends suggesting that it was Kylie who got dumped by Timothee. The reports even claimed that Timothee used Kylie for publicity for his upcoming Wonka movie.

“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothee was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis. She even introduced him to her family,” the source added.

Kylie Jenner started dating Timothee Chalamet after her split from Travis Scott and it appears that the rapper is comfortable with their connection as he has chosen to remain silent on the subject.