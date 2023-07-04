Are Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Dating? Latest Update Is Here

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been quite private about their romantic life. Neither he nor the supermodel have publicly addressed or commented on the details surrounding their dating rumours. The sparks of their link-up began surfacing after their September 2022 appearance at the Fashion Week in New York City. Post which they’ve been spotted together in several public gatherings. As per the latest report by Page Six, the duo seemingly spent this weekend together.

It is suggested that they hung out at a Hamptons party on Saturday night. If that wasn’t enough, the duo supposedly made another appearance at a different bash on Sunday. If the report is to be believed, then their latest meeting happened at the Fourth of July party organized by the Tao Group founder Marc Packer. The 48-year-old Titanic actor and the 28-year-old model attended the bash alongside several business tycoons including The Ned’s Richie Akiva and entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, among others. It is also claimed the rumoured pair later arrived at a bottle-service bash at Kissaki in Water Mill.

A source close to the development told the portal, the duo’s antics seemed as though they were dating. “They are together,” said the insider. This appearance came just a day after the portal stated the two were spotted chatting at a Bridgehampton annual party by Tech expert David Rosenberg. The Great Gatsby star and Gigi Hadid first made headlines for their appearance at a New York Fashion Week afterparty. Speculation quickly surfaced about the duo getting to know each other. While rumours seemed to have fizzled out quickly but they were spotted once again at a pre-Oscars party in March with sources claiming they’re back on.

This comes just months after Gigi Hadid’s ex Zayn Malik has been rumoured to be dating Selena Gomez. Though the duo hasn’t officially confirmed nor denied the speculation, Gigi seemed to have given them her blessings. The supermodel and Zayn Malik share a daughter Khai together. After their separation, the ex-couple hasn’t publicly dated anyone. When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio, last month it was suggested he was spending time with India-origin British model Neelam Gill.