Are Titeeksha Tawde And Siddharth Bodke Dating? Duo’s Insta Photos Spark Rumours

Actress Titeeksha Tawde recently celebrated her 33rd birthday. Fans on social media wished her on her special day and showered her with extra love and adulation. Amid all this, actor Siddharth Bodke’s Instagram post raised eyebrows and has set the gossip mill running about their rumoured relationship. On the occasion of her birthday, he posted a photo of themselves, where they can be seen in a side embrace. Titeeksha can be seen pulling his cheeks, as the duo posed and smiled happily for the camera.

He captioned the photo, “Happy birthday Todi,” and added a red heart at the end. Actress Rasika Sunil reacted to the post and commented, “Wow such a sweet photo this is.” Actress Rutuja Bagwe reacted by dropping red hearts. One social media user wrote, “Happy Birthday! Love you both.” Another user wrote, “Very, very, very, very sweet photo. Happy Birthday cute girl.”

Titeeksha Tawde too offered a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebrations on insta, which included her family members and Siddharth Bodke. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a white dress, holding a glass of wine and a cake in the other one. In another pic, she can be seen looking ecstatic as she sits in front of a cake and huge balloons. The next photo in the carousel is a picture-perfect family snap where everyone looks merry. The photo that caught our attention the most is where she can be seen posing cosily with her alleged boyfriend.

Her caption read, “33. It was a perfect birthday, for I was surrounded by the people I love and by the blessings and wishes from the ones who love me. I would be lying if I said I couldn’t have asked for anything more because I could ask for more time to tell all of you individually how much your messages mean to me and how grateful I am to have received them. You all made my day very special my lovely Insta family! Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart!”

Titeeksha Tawde and Siddharth Bodke worked together on the TV serial Tu Ashi Javali.