Arhaan Khan Surprises Mom Malaika Arora, Picks Her Up From Gym; Watch Video

Malaika Arora is in a happy zone as her son Arhaan Khan is in the town. The actress often shares pictures of her son on social media. And today we caught mother-son together in casual outfits. The video, which was shared by Viral Bhayani, has been going viral on social media.

In the video, Malaika, who is looking cool in a white colour tank top and black colour joggers pant, comes out of the car. Following her, Arhaan is also seen coming out. He is also looking cool in a black outfit. He even waved hands for the shutterbugs and both mother-son also posed for them. As per reports, Arhaan surprised his mother as he went to the gym to pick her up. The video has received a lot of love from Malaika Arora’s fans, who have been praising the mother-son dup for their strong bond. As the video was shared, fans also rushed to comment. One of the fans wrote, “Very beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness regime and is often spotted heading to the gym or practicing yoga. She has been often clicked at the gym and yoga center. Apart from this, the actress was recently on vacation with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds were seen roaming in Berlin. They shared a lot of pictures on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a while now. They are often spotted together at events and outings. They also share photos of each other on their social media handles, giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

