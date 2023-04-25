Arijit Singh Birthday: Heart Touching Songs of the ‘King of Playback Singing’

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIJIT SINGH: Arijit Singh is a playback singer and music programmer who primarily sings in Hindi and Bengali. He was born on April 25, 1987, in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Arijit gained popularity after participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He has worked as a music programmer for several films before making his debut as a playback singer with the song “Phir Mohabbat" from the movie “Murder 2" in 2011.

Arijit is known for his soulful and melodious voice, and has won several awards for his work in the film industry. The versatile singer has been bestowed with a National Award for ‘Binte Dil’ song from ‘Padmavat’ and also received 6 Filmfare awards. Besides, he debuted as a composer with ‘Pagglait’ in 2021.

He has sung many popular songs, including “Tum Hi Ho" from the movie “Aashiqui 2", “Channa Mereya" from the movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", “Gerua" from the movie “Dilwale", and many more. His soulful voice has made these songs even more special, and they are perfect for a romantic evening or a quiet moment with your loved one.

ARIJIT SINGH’S ROMANTIC SONGS

“Tum Hi Ho" from the movie “Aashiqui 2" (2013) “Channa Mereya" from the movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (2016) “Gerua" from the movie “Dilwale" (2015) “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" from the movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (2016) “Agar Tum Saath Ho" from the movie “Tamasha" (2015) “Dekha Hazaro Dafaa" from the movie “Rustom" (2016) “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga" from the movie “Half Girlfriend" (2017) “Tera Ban Jaunga" from the movie “Kabir Singh" (2019) “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" from the movie “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" (2008) “Kabira" from the movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (2013)

ARIJIT SINGH’S POPULAR SONGS

“Raataan Lambiyan" from the movie “Shershaah" (2021) “Zara Thehro" from the movie “Raat Akeli Hai" (2020) “Shayad" from the movie “Love Aaj Kal" (2020) “Jaan Ban Gaye" from the movie “Khuda Haafiz" (2020) “Rihaayi De" from the movie “Mimi" (2021) “Tum Se Hi" from the movie “Sadak 2" (2020) “Pachtaoge" from the album “Jaani Ve" (2019) “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" from the movie “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" (2019) “Aabaad Barbaad" from the movie “Ludo" (2020) “Shuru Karein Kya" from the movie “Article 15" (2019)

