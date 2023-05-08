Arijit Singh Gets Injured As Fan Pulls His Hand at Concert, Says 'I Can't Move...'; Video Goes Viral

Singer Arijit Singh performed live at a concert in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and was injured when a fan pulled his hand while he was interacting with the audience, as he usually does during his live performances. The incident occurred when an enthusiastic fan attempted to shake Arijit’s hand and pulled on his right hand, causing him to lose his balance and injure himself. A video of the incident has since gone viral, prompting calls for greater responsibility among concertgoers.

What’s noteworthy is that in the video, Arijit Singh remained composed even after being injured, and attempted to tell the person about the importance of respecting artists. The talented singer received first aid on stage, as he did not want to interrupt the performance. In the clip, he can be seen telling the person, “You were pulling me… See, my hand is shaking. I’m struggling… I can’t move my hand." Following this statement, the audience quickly responded with a resounding “No." Despite the fan’s alleged misbehaviour, Arijit remained polite when addressing the fan. check out the video that is going viral on the internet:

The video quickly went viral on social media. While many commended the ‘Gerua’ singer for his composed reaction, others criticised the fan’s behaviour. One fan wrote, “An artist performs with their passion and heart for every single fan of him non-stop 4 hours…. Please enjoy the music and enjoy yourselves listening to it…but be polite. This is literally heart breaking from yesterday’s concert Please respect " Another wrote, “Arijit always say that my first priority is singing, if u will disturb me i will not perform."

Since his debut, Arijit Singh has captured the hearts of millions and has become one of the most prominent names in the music industry.

