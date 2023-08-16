Ariyana Glory Decks Up In A Head-to-toe Traditional Look And Fans Love It

South TV anchor-actor Ariyana Glory often makes hearts flutter with her traditional photos on social media. Recently, she shared a series of pictures, which left her fans awe-struck. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a red banarasi saree with golden detailing and paired it with a green blouse. Striking stellar poses for the camera, Ariyana Glory flaunts her love for ethnic outfits against a picturesque landscape.

For the makeup, she wore contoured cheeks, bindi, perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. Keeping it minimal, she rounded off her look with a braided hairstyle. Ariyana Glory accessorised her attire with a pair of exquisite earrings, an elegant necklace and bangles. Sharing her pictures, she wrote in the caption, “What a smile”. Fans showered her with love and adulation in the comments section.

Recently, Ariyana Glory dropped another set of pictures, which once again intrigued netizens. In the photos, she can be seen posing in a pink oversized sweatshirt. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Life presents us with beautiful moments. But it also brings its fair share of challenges. We all encounter hardships that test our resilience. It may be personal setbacks, professional roadblocks, or unexpected twists”.

She looks adorable as she smiles at the camera. Opting for a no-makeup look and a messy hair bun, she yet again makes head turns with her natural beauty.

Hailing from Hyderabad, she began her career as an anchor with Studio One. Ariyana Glory has made her mark in the industry with notable films like Anubhavinchu Raja and Avakai Animutyam. She has also participated in the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. She has hosted various TV shows like Gemini Comedy and Mana Stars, as well as ETV Abhiruchi and IDream. She started her acting journey with the Telugu short film, Naa Boyfriend Chala Manchodu. Some time back, she was also spotted hosting the BB Cafe, a commentary platform for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, featuring its ex-contestants.