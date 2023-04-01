Arjun Ashokan Starrer Khajuraho Dreams To Release In May; First Look Poster Out

Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan is all geared up for his upcoming release Khajuraho Dreams. Helmed by Manoj Vasudev, the film also features Sharafudheen and Sreenath Bhasi in the leading roles. As per the latest reports, the film is going to hit the theatres in May this year. The first look poster from the movie was recently released. Khajuraho Dreams revolves around a bunch of friends who share a common love for travel. The film showcases how the friends decided to go on a bike journey from Kochi to Khajuraho via Wayanad, Mysore, Hubli and Nashik.

Billed as an adventure drama, the film is scripted by Sethu. He has also penned films such as Makeup Man, Doubles, and Seniors. As a director, he is best known for Maheshum Marutiyum and Oru Kuttanadan Blog.

Recently, Arjun Ashokan shared a new poster from the movie on his official Facebook handle. The film is reported to be shot majorly in Khajuraho temple in Madhya Pradesh and nearby places. Overall, the movie is going to take the audience on a completely different ride.

Bankrolled by MK Nassar, Khajuraho Dreams also stars Dhruvan and Aditi Ravi in significant roles. With music composed by Gopi Sundar, the cinematography is by Pradeep Nair. Fans are extremely excited to witness the magic of debutant director Manoj Vasudev on the big screens. Khajuraho Dreams is expected to add another feather to the cap of Arjun Ashokan.

Arjun Ashokan’s previous outing was the horror comedy movie Romancham. The film garnered huge praise from the audience and made big numbers at the box office. Now, the film is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on April 7.

Arjun Ashokan is best known for films such Unda, Aaha, and Thuramukham. Some of his other notable projects include Pranaya Vilasam, Malayankunju, Kaduva, Madhuram, Ajagajantharam and Thattassery Koottam. The actor has a few projects lined up including Otta, Ennittu Avasanam, Chaaver, and Nancy Rani.

