Arjun Ashokan-starrer Theeppori Benny’s Teaser Unveiled; Check it Out

Following the success of the Malayalam horror thriller Romancham, actor Arjun Ashokan is scheduled to star next in the comedy-drama Theeppori Benny. The film’s producers have released an eye-catching teaser recently. Arjun Ashokan can be seen trying his hand at fire dancing in Theeppori Benny’s teaser. Actors Shaju Sreedhar and Rafi can also be seen matching steps with Arjun. The teaser, which has humorous dialogues overlaid throughout, is already trending on social media. It offers a glimpse into the hilarious chaos that unfolds when the three attempt fire dancing, a craft they are clearly shown to be novices at. Arjun Ashokan shared the teaser on his social media handle. Take a look.

In the movie, Arjun plays Benny; Femina George, best known for Minnal Murali, plays the female lead. Joji Thomas, who previously penned the script for Vellimoonga, wrote the screenplay for the movie. The film is directed by Rajesh Mohan, who served as an assistant director on that project. Santosh Kizhatatoor, Sreekanth Murali, Jagadish, TG Ravi, Prem Prakash and Nisha Sarang will also appear in the film.

The cinematography for the movie was handled by Ajay Francis George, and it has been produced by Shebin Backer under Shebin Backer Productions. Two ideologically opposed brothers and their clash is the subject matter of Theeppori Benny. One of the brothers is a leftist, while the other one is staunchly opposed to the idea of politics.

Arjun Ashokan’s last film Romancham was a horror comedy focusing on seven friends and their tryst with the supernatural.