Arjun Janya And Upendra's Latest Pic Has Everyone Talking

Music composer Arjun Janya and actor Upendra, two big names in the Kannada film industry, are collaborating for the film 45. Arjun will make his debut as a director with this film. Meanwhile, a photo of Arjun and Upendra discussing something has surfaced on social media. A closer look at the photo reveals that they are chatting in Arjun’s studio in Hebbal, Bengaluru. Social media users guessed that both celebrities must be engaged in discussions related to their upcoming film 45.

Some time back, the 45 team had shared a casting call regarding the actress who could play the leading lady in their film. According to the ad, the makers were looking for an actress in the age group of 18-28 years. Now, Kaustubha Mani, known for her work in the television serial Nannarasi Radhe, has bagged the role.

45 dominated the headlines in April when Shivarajkumar, who will also share screen space with Upendra in the film, praised Arjun Janya. The makers of 45 earlier called for a press conference at a resort located in Mysore. Shivarajkumar said that Arjun is working hard on the project. He also added that Arjun has made good use of the technology in the movie.

Besides being the director, Arjun has also penned the story and screenplay of 45. He has also doubled up as the music director for this film. 45, which is currently in the production stage, will hit the theatres in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Raj B Shetty has also acted in this movie. 45 will reunite Shivanna and Upendra for the fourth time after Om, Preetse and Lava-Kush. Notably, this is the first time Raj B Shetty and Kaustubha Mani will be sharing screen space with superstars.

On the technical front, Anil Kumar has been roped in to write the dialogues for 45 while Satya Hegde will handle the cinematography. Producer Ramesh Reddy has backed 45 under the Suraj Productions Banner. Other details related to the movie have not been disclosed yet.