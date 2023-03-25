Arjun Janya, a prolific music composer, is getting ready to direct his first film. To everyone’s delight, he has three big names on board. South star Shiva Rajkumar is headlining the film with popular actor Upendra. The very talented Raj B Shetty is also set to feature in this star-studded film, which is titled 45. Arjun’s debut film is produced by M Ramesh Reddy, who has previously produced films such as Naticharami, Paddehuli, and Gaalipata 2.

With three major actors already on board, Arjun Janya and the film’s team are looking for a female lead. They would like to cast a new face. The team issued a special call to aspiring actresses to audition for the exciting role and grab the opportunity to star alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty.

According to the audition notice, the producers of 45 are looking for a Kannada-speaking, “Homely-looking” actress between the ages of 18 and 28. Aspiring actresses can send their pictures and performance videos (in Kannada) to the team, to be considered for this high-profile project.

Shiva Rajkumar and Upendra first worked together in 1995. Upendra directed Shiva Rajkumar in the cult classic Om. The duo will share the screen for the first time in over two decades. Fans were treated to a special reunion in Kabzaa, in which Shiva Rajkumar made a cameo appearance.

Raj B Shetty is currently filming his Malayalam debut Rudhiram (with Aparna Balamurali), juggling acting and directing together. He has already finished filming his third directorial, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, in which he also co-stars with Siri Ravikumar. Reportedly, Raj has finished filming his fourth film.

Raj B Shetty’s most recent hit film was 777 Charlie, where he played the role of a veterinarian. 777 Charlie was in the works for the past five years, and Raj was a part of it from the beginning. He explained that the film’s director Kiranraj K needed assistance with dialogues, so he joined the team. He had no idea the doctor’s role would come to him, while he was writing the dialogues. He once said in an interview that he wishes to continue working on projects that provide him with rooted stories, as well as to make small-budget films with less risk.

