Arjun Janya’s Debut Film May Have This Kannada TV Actress As Female Lead

Well-known Kannada music composer Arjun Janya is getting ready to direct his first movie. He has brought three big names onboard, much to everyone’s delight. South stars Upendra and Shiva Rajkumar are set to feature in the movie. This star-studded movie, titled 45, will also have actor Raj B Shetty. M Ramesh Reddy, who has previously produced movies like Naticharami, Paddehuli, and Gaalipata 2, is helming Arjun’s debut movie. Arjun Janya and the film’s team were looking for a female lead, since the movie already has three major actors on board. The good news is, they have found a new face. Yes, you read that right! Wondering who she is? According to reports, Kannada television actress Kaustubha Mani can be seen in this multi-starrer film. Though there is no official update yet.

Kaushtubha never really imagined working in showbiz. Before her acting debut, she worked as a techie in a private company. Manvita Kamat, a Sandalwood actress, was the one who first made Kaustubha aware of the glamour business. Manvita was eager to introduce Kaustubha to the Kannada film industry after seeing her at a fashion show. Manvita invited her to meet the creators of a daily soap. In both the audition and the look test for the daily soap Nannarasi Radhe, Kaustubha excelled. With the show, she subsequently made her acting debut.

A few days back, the film 45’s team was looking for an aspiring actress. They were specifically invited to apply for the intriguing role and the chance to work with Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty. According to the audition notice, the producers of 45 were looking for an actress between the ages of 18 and 28, who speaks Kannada and has a “homely" appearance. Aspiring actresses were told to send the team their photos and performance videos in Kannada to be considered for this high-profile project.

In 1995, Upendra and Shiva Rajkumar first worked together. In the cult classic Om, Shiva Rajkumar was directed by Upendra. For the first time in more than 20 years, the pair will again work together. Shiva Rajkumar made a cameo in Kabzaa, which gave fans a treat of their special reunion.

Read all the Latest Movies News here