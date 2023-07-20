Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's The Lady Killer Shoot On Halt Due To Budget Issue? Makers Finally React

Amid reports that The Lady Killer shooting has been stopped due to budget-related issues, the makers of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer have finally issued a statement clarifying that such speculations are merely false.

On Thursday, the film’s producer Shaailesh Singh broke his silence about recent budget rumours and said, “There are no issues as such. We have already completed almost the entire production, and the film is currently in its post-production stage." He further explained that only a minor portion of the film, comprising a 3 to 4-day patchwork shoot, remains pending.

This comes hours after it was reported that The Lady Killer makers will be finishing with the final leg of the shoot post Monsoon. As reported by Pinkvilla, around 85 per cent of the shoot of the film is done and now The Lady Killer cast with reunite in North India post the monsoons.

“The last schedule of the film is expected to be wrapped up once the lashing of monsoon subsides in the North. It will be an outdoor schedule for the film because the locations play the perfect setting for the broody crime thriller and the film has already been shot extensively in the North,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The Lady Killed is touted to be a suspense drama thriller. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. It would depict the story of a frenzied romance between a small-town playboy (played By Arjun Kapoor) and a girl.

Last year, Arjun Kapoor talked about the film and told PTI, “Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, The Lady Killer has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space."