Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Malaika Arora's Pregnancy Rumours, Says 'Negativity Is Easier to...'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has once again opened up about Malaika Arora’s false pregnancy rumours which had left him furious. In November last year, Arjun had slammed a media report for claiming that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The report had also suggested that the couple visited London in October 2022 when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones.

Now, Arjun Kapoor has spoken about how the entire episode affected him. “Negativity is easier to do," he told Bollywood Bubble.com. “I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there,” he continued.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship often becomes the target of trolls due to an 11-year age gap between them. While Arjun is 37, Malaika is 49.

Malaika Arora has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for more than four years now. The couple made their relationship official back in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. Their love life has been the talk of the town for several years now. Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They were officially divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage. They have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.