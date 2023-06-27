Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 38th Birthday With Paps Outside His Home; Watch

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday with a bash. The actor had a private party at his residence on Sunday and received lots of love and wishes from family members and friends on the occasion. Arjun also had a small celebration with his paparazzi stationed outside his place in Mumbai. The team wished him well and shared the video on Instagram.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor is seen cutting a slice of cake and offering it to the photographers. The paparazzi members sang for him, while the actor was grateful that they waited so long for him. He said, “Genuinely thank you all for coming." The actor was seen in casual attire. He wore baggy pants along with a white round-neck T-shirt and layered it with an olive green sweatshirt, a black cap, and black tinted sunglasses.

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Arjun Kapoor hosted a charity closet sale, giving away some of his favourite clothes. Reportedly, this collection included pop-culture t-shirts, athleisure wear, and traditional clothes, all of which were special for the actor. The revenues from this sale would benefit students in need.

A report in India Today quoted him as saying, “Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days, and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop because every bit adds up to help those in need of support."

On his birthday, the actor received warm wishes from his sister Anshula Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. Anshula shared an image with Arjun and said, “Happy birthday to my whole world Love you to infinity Arjun Kapoor. My wish for you is that may happiness always surround you (even if that means countless Farfetch orders, and may you always feel a forcefield of love around you. May this year give you everything that your heart desires, and then some?" Further, even his father shared an adorable picture and wrote, “Many happy returns of the day beta. Love you beta. God bless you."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. He will also appear in Mudassar Aziz’s untitled romantic comedy film alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. In addition, he is working on a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Comali. Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Maut is another project in the works for the actor.