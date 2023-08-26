Arjun Kapoor ENDS Breakup Rumours, Drops Aww-dorable Comment On Malaika Arora’s Post

Rumours of a breakup between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor garnered attention when netizens noticed that Malaika didn’t engage with Arjun’s recent social media posts. Despite no official statement from either party regarding the rumoured split, recent reports hinted at a possible ‘brewing friendship’ between Arjun and Kusha Kapila. This speculation gained momentum after the two were spotted together at a party hosted by Karan Johar, with their group photos quickly going viral on social media.

But looks like all is well in the lover’s paradise after all. On International Dog Day today, Malaika took to Instagram to share a video with her pooch buddy, Casper. She can sbe seen shooting for her retail brand, while Casper keeps her company. She captioned the video, “"I couldn’t have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days wit. Isn’t he such a natural?"

Arjun was one of the firsts to comment on it. “The real star of ur life," he wrote, dropping a red heart emoji.

It was Arjun’s recent Instagram post that had left everyone wondering if he had broken up with Malaika. Netizens were quick to notice that the Bollywood diva neither commented nor liked Arjun’s pictures. It should also be noted that neither Malaika nor Arjun has reacted to the breakup rumours as of now.

Speculations were rife that the two have broken up after Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and shared a cryptic message. The note talked about ‘change’ and not longing for the past. “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future," the quote shared by Malaika read.