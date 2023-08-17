Arjun Kapoor Goes Shirtless, Flaunts His Workout Routine and 'Long Weekends' In Latest Photos

Arjun Kapoor had a lovely weekend and his latest social media post is proof. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen flaunting his weekend routine.

In the first picture, a shirtless Arjun Kapoor can be seen watching something on his laptop as he also enjoys his meal. In another photo, the actor is seen spending some time in a swimming pool. One of the photos features Arjun busy with his phone whereas in another, he is seen working out.

Arjum captioned his post with a motivating message and wrote, “Life is short, make your weekends long." Check out his post here:

Fans and friends rushed to the comments section to compliment Arjun’s pictures. While Dino Morea simply wrote, ‘okay’, singer Armaan Malik commented, ‘vibes’. Rhea Kapoor also dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Actor Amit Sadh also wrote, “Peaceful and gentleman!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has The Lady Killer in his pipeline. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Lady Killer is touted to be a suspense drama thriller and is directed by Ajay Bahl. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. The film would depict the story of a frenzied romance between a small-town playboy (played By Arjun Kapoor) and a girl.

Last year, Arjun Kapoor talked about the film and told PTI, “Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, The Lady Killer has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space."