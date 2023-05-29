Arjun Kapoor Is 'Obsessed' To This Punjabi Song and We've Got Vicky Kaushal To Thank; Watch

Looks like Arjun Kapoor has taken Vicky Kaushal’s song recommendation seriously. A few days back, Vicky had shared a video of himself vibing to Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s Obsessed. Now Arjun Kapoor has also started vibing to the groovy number. Sharing a video of himself, he wrote, “Obsessed with #Obsessed. Love the vibe of the song @riarsaaab @abhijaymusic.”

He also added a little note in the end thanking Vicky Kaushal and also wished him luck for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. “P.S: @vickykaushal09 your obsession has passed on All the best for #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke ,” he wrote.

Vicky Kaushal then acknowledged the video and thanked him saying, “The most heera banda!!! Thank you for your wishes Arjun. Big hug. ❤️❤️❤️,” in the comments section.

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan. Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal had earlier shared at a press conference, “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family.”

The trailer of this romantic comedy has received love from audiences and the songs have also captured a special place in the hearts of fans. One of the songs, sung by Arijit Singh, has even reached the top of the charts.

Earlier, at the red carpet of IIFA 2023, held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Vicky sang the romantic song while Sara gestured and expressed her emotions from behind him. Sara lookes beautiful in a red décolletage crop top paired with a ruffled sari, while Vicky looked dapper in a monochrome tux. Check out the video right here:

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Vicky was last seen in the OTT hit Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma. The actor will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, which are slated for release this year.