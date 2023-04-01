Arjun Kapoor Leaves Malaika Arora Blushing At NMACC Fashion Gala; Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their way to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala on Saturday night. The actors were among the first stars to make their way to the fashion ball and they started the night on a high-fashion note. The couple looked breathtaking in their regal outfits at the fashion event.

For the night, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black ensemble while Malaika Arora looked dazzling golden outfit. In the pictures, Malaika Arora and Arjun struck power poses together before Arjun whispered something into Malaika’s ears, leaving her blushing. Check out the pictures below:

Arjun and Malaika were joined by international stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Tom was seen keeping it formal, wearing a black tuxedo for the cameras. Meanwhile, Zendaya stole our hearts as she opted for a contemporary saree for the gala. Others present at the event were Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff. Also expected to attend the gala are Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan’s family.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika stepped out together days after they attended an awards show. The couple has been busy with their respective work. While Malaika was seen traveling through the country for various fashion shows and other commitments, Arjun was busy with the filming of his upcoming movies. He was last seen in Kuttey, which was released earlier this year.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. On her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, the actress opened up about Arjun. “Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care," Malaika said.

