Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora SHUT DOWN Break-Up, Kusha Kapila Rumours With Lunch Date; Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shut down break-up rumours by stepping out for a lunch date on Sunday afternoon. The couple was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai together. This also marked their first appearance since it was claimed that Arjun and Malaika have broken up and Arjun was dating Kusha Kapila, the Masaba Masaba 2 star and social media influencer.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Arjun was seen wearing a comfy black tee with a pair of pants. He styled it with a pair of sunglasses and beanie cap. On the other hand, Malaika dressed in a cute white ensemble. The duo did not pose for the paparazzi but Arjun was seen interacting with a few cameramen. Watch the video below:

It was Arjun’s recent Instagram post that had left everyone wondering if he had broken up with Malaika. Netizens were quick to notice that the Bollywood diva neither commented nor liked Arjun’s pictures. Many also noticed that Malaika had unfollowed many of Arjun’s family members. These include Arjun’s sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, his father Boney Kapoor and his uncle, actor Anil Kapoor.

Speculations were rife that the two have broken up after Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning and shared a cryptic message. The note talked about ‘change’ and not longing for the past. “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future," the quote shared by Malaika read.

It was also claimed that Arjun has moved on and is now dating Kusha. However, Arjun commented on a post featured Malaika’s dog on Saturday and ended rumours about the split. On the other hand, Kusha had also denied rumours that she is dating Arjun.

The Masaba Masaba 2 actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and said that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too. “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."