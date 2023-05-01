Arjun Kapoor Mocks Himself in Old Video, Says 'If Arjun Can Become Actor Then Anybody...'; Watch

An old video of Arjun Kapoor taking a funny jibe at himself has resurfaced on social media. The video is from one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, which featured Arjun alongside his close friend, actor Ranveer Singh.

In the video, Karan Johar asks Ranveer- “Who is the most iconic Khan in your opinion?" To this, Ranveer replies, “Kamaal R Khan (KRK)," before adding KRK’s popular dialogue, “You are two rupees person." Ranveer’s answer leaves Karan into splits. Even before Karan could move on to his next question, Arjun hilariously says, “If Arjun Kapoor can become an actor then anybody can become an actor." Arjun was actually taking a dig at KRK who had once criticised him for his acting skills.

Meanwhile, Arjun recently enjoyed a dreamy vacation with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Arjun also took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures from their holiday. The couple has been dating for about five years now. They made their relationship public on Instagram in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday.

Malaika and Arjun have been vocal about their romance on several occasions. However, they are frequently trolled for their age difference, with Malaika being 49 and Arjun being 37 as of May 2023. Malaika had earlier addressed this topic, stating that society often views it as taboo for a woman to date a younger man. On the other hand, Arjun mentioned that age should not define a relationship, and he is not bothered by negative comments on social media. Prior to her relationship with Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they divorced in 2017, but they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan, who is currently pursuing his higher studies overseas.

