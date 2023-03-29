The viral Instagram post comparing Bollywood celebrities to famous cities around the world has become quite popular among members of the film fraternity. Popular celebrities who had a mention in the list reacted to the post. Recently, Arjun Kapoor responded to the ‘cities are people’ post. The actor was compared to Berlin city of Germany, alluding to the fact that he is “solid and dependable." He shared influencer Freddy Birdy’s post on his Instagram stories, which has now disappeared, and reacted with a purple heart emoji.

According to the viral post, “Bombay is Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams. Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified, and beautiful." Additionally, Neetu Kapoor is compared to Dubai, as both are seemingly ageless. The post also equates Bangalore with Anushka Sharma, “real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable."

Further, the post compared Rekha to Bora Bora, exotic and distant. Zeenat Aman to Goa, who like the city is warm and gorgeous, sexy in spirit and soul. Kareena Kapoor was compared to Gstaad, jet setting with her Nawab, “both the coolest of the cool." Katrina Kaif represents the Thai desert, which is always hot. Ayushmann Khurrana is associated with Toronto, representing a “hardworking and extremely successful Punjabi boy." As for Alia Bhatt, the post mentions, " a city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own." Other leading stars were also mentioned in the post.

Meanwhile, other celebrities also reacted to the post. Anushka Sharma was all heart as she was compared to the beautiful city of Bengaluru. The post draws a comparison between Bengaluru and Anushka Sharma as authentic, charming, attractive, consistently pleasant in climate, and in need of someone like Virat Kohli to eliminate their traffic congestion problems.

Kareena Kapoor also responded to her Gstaad comparison. She reposted the post to Instagram Stories with the caption, “Have to agree with this." and added heart and star emoticons. Alia Bhatt, who was compared to an imaginary city unknown to the common man, had commented, “Too beautiful." Ayushmann Khurrana also replied with a red heart emoji on the post.

