Arjun Kapoor Reviews Malaika Arora’s Song Tera Hi Khayal With Guru Randhawa, See It Here

Malaika Arora is back with another peppy dance number with Guru Randhawa and it has even Arjun Kapoor grooving. Titled Tera Hi Khayal, the song has already become a viral sensation with Malaika and Guru’s on-screen energy and dance moves.

Now, Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also reviewed the song and expressed his support for the duo. Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun wrote, ‘Love this song’ and tagged them. Sung by Guru Randhawa, Tera Ki Khayal has been composed by Sanjoy and penned by Royal Maan alongside Randhawa. The video has been choreographed by Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis. Have a look:

Time and again, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. They are often seen supporting each other’s professional endeavors on social media. The duo doesn’t shy away from the PDA and their public appearances all win hearts. The couple recently made heads turn on the red carpet of the NMACC launch event.

Earlier in an event, Malaika was asked about her relationship with Arjun and she shared, “I think it’s amazing. When I got divorced I was told that tag will always be there. To find love after getting divorced was another thing. And then finding love in a younger man, I was clearly told I have lost my marbles. I would just like to say that love doesn’t have an age. If you fall in love, you fall in love. Irrespective of whether he is a younger man or older man, it should not define the space we are in. I am grateful that I found a partner who understands me. The fact that he is younger keeps me younger. I just feel on top of the world.”

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in the year 1998 but parted ways in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film Kuttey. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

