Arjun Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theatres in July, this year. The film featuring Ranveer along with Alia Bhatt continues to make waves. The impact is such that even Ranveer Singh’s close friend and actor Arjun Kapoor, has shared his thoughts on it in a social media post. Completely impressed with Rocky Aur Rani, Arjun in his latest Instagram entry added a thorough review of the Karan Johar directorial along with the latest BTS clip from the sets.

“What a joyful little roller coaster Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is… it made me laugh and cry yet think and ponder over so many over arching themes subliminally added through the superb writing and endearing characters… I related to far more situations, themes, and conversations than I had imagined…," he started his lengthy post.

Thoroughly impressed by Ranveer Singh’s performance, Arjun Kapoor called him a “genius”. “Ranveer you are a genius baba…you are like makhan on toast. This role, this cinema was made for you… I wanted to be Rocky ka yaar thanks to your sincerity and honesty… You are my steady BFF for life,” he added.

He also extended his appreciation towards Alia Bhatt. Arjun Kapoor called her the spine that holds this film and Rocky’s madness together. Arjun Kapoor also lauded veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan for their power-packed performances in the film.

Last, he thanked director Karan Johar and the entire Rocky Aur Rani team for the extraordinary cinematic experience. “Thank you Karan! You and your entire team of actors & HOD’s have made me have a blast while watching a Hindi movie in the cinema after ages. Aapke hunar ki kadar aapke audience ko always rahegi and this film’s success is proof!” he concluded.

Upon receiving Arjun Kapoor’s heartfelt note, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “This one is special”.

Alia Bhatt also chimed in on Arjun Kapoor’s post with a heartfelt comment: “Arjun!!!! This is just (heart) thank you”. Karan Johar, the director of the film, also joined the conversation by leaving a comment. “Fubu!!!!! Love you!!!! Thank you so so much !!! Smiling wide as I write,” he wrote.

After a hiatus of 7 years, Karan Johar returns as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film follows the love story between Rocky (played by Ranveer), a Punjabi boy, and Rani (played by Alia), an intellectual Bengali journalist. Despite their stark differences, they fall deeply in love and try to convince their families. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly also play significant roles in the movie. The movie also features exciting cameo appearances by popular stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan.