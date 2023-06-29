Arjun Kapoor Shares Childhood Photo With Late Mother Mona And Sister Anshula Kapoor; Check Here

Arjun Kapoor on Thursday took a trip down memory lane and shared a million-dollar throwback picture on his social handle. He shared a photo with his late mother Mona Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor. In no time the post went viral on social media.

In the photo, Arjun, which he shared on his Instagram stories, is seen as a child and is sitting on the floor. He is busy eating something while Anshula is seen seated on the bed and posing. His late mother Mona is sitting on the bed and reading a book. The actor has not given any caption to the picture. Mona Shourie died of cancer in March 2012, just a few days before the release of Arjun Kapoor’s debut film Ishaqzaade. Mona was married to Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

Take a look here:

Arjun has recently celebrated his birthday with Malaika Arora. The pictures and videos from the bash went viral on social media. On his birthday, the actor also hosted a charity closet sale, giving away some of his favourite clothes. Reportedly, this collection included pop-culture t-shirts, athleisure wear, and traditional clothes, all of which were special for the actor. The revenues from this sale would benefit students in need.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra. Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, made his directorial debut with this multistarrer caper-thriller. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated to release this year.

Reportedly, the actor will reunite with Bhumi in Meri Patni Ka Remake. The film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh in a major role. The Mudassar Aziz directorial is produced by Vashu Bhagnani under his banner Pooja Entertainment. The film is expected to go on floors in September.