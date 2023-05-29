CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post As Malaika Faces BACKLASH Over 'Semi-Nude' Pic: 'Choose Peace...'
1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post As Malaika Faces BACKLASH Over 'Semi-Nude' Pic: 'Choose Peace...'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora has been facing criticism for posting Arjun Kapoor's 'semi-nude' photo.

Malaika Arora has been facing criticism for posting Arjun Kapoor's 'semi-nude' photo.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has seemingly reacted to the criticism Malaika Arora has been facing for posting his 'almost nude' photo.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has seemed to have reacted to the backlash that his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, has been facing for posting his private photo on her Instagram account. Arjun has dropped a cryptic post on his Instagram Story which talks about “thriving in silence".

Malaika Arora on Sunday shared a picture of Arjun relaxing on a couch. In the pic, Arjun was seen posing with no clothes on while covering his modesty only with a cushion placed in the front. The photo in question has created a stir on social media, with netizens trolling Malaika for sharing private photo online.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for Posting Private Pic of Arjun Kapoor; Users Say ‘Shameful’

Now, Arjun Kapoor has seemingly reacted to the backlash by sharing a cryptic post which reads: “Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

Arjun Kapoor drops cryptic post amid backlash over his ‘semi-nude’ photo.
Malaika Arora shares a photo of Arjun Kapoor ‘without clothes’.
RELATED NEWS

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for more than four years now. The couple made their relationship official back in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. Arjun Kapoor’s love life has been the talk of the town for several years now, more so because of an 11-year age gap between him and Malaika Arora. While Arjun is 37, Malaika is 49.

Talking about the same, Arjun earlier told Masala.com, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90 percent of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

Malaika Arora was earlier married to Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. The duo got divorced after almost 19 years of marriage. They have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. arjun kapoor
  2. bollywood
  3. Malaika Arora
first published:May 29, 2023, 08:02 IST
last updated:May 29, 2023, 08:04 IST