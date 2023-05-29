Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post As Malaika Faces BACKLASH Over 'Semi-Nude' Pic: 'Choose Peace...'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has seemed to have reacted to the backlash that his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, has been facing for posting his private photo on her Instagram account. Arjun has dropped a cryptic post on his Instagram Story which talks about “thriving in silence".

Malaika Arora on Sunday shared a picture of Arjun relaxing on a couch. In the pic, Arjun was seen posing with no clothes on while covering his modesty only with a cushion placed in the front. The photo in question has created a stir on social media, with netizens trolling Malaika for sharing private photo online.

Now, Arjun Kapoor has seemingly reacted to the backlash by sharing a cryptic post which reads: “Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for more than four years now. The couple made their relationship official back in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday. Arjun Kapoor’s love life has been the talk of the town for several years now, more so because of an 11-year age gap between him and Malaika Arora. While Arjun is 37, Malaika is 49.

Talking about the same, Arjun earlier told Masala.com, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90 percent of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

Malaika Arora was earlier married to Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. The duo got divorced after almost 19 years of marriage. They have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.