Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor nailed her ramp debut at Lakme Fashion Week, today. To support her, Arjun Kapoor turned her biggest cheerleader in the audience and even gave a standing ovation. As expected, innumerable videos and pictures of Anshula owning the ramp like a queen have taken the internet by storm. She appeared nothing less than a diva in all shimmer.

Well, it turned out that the entire Kapoor family gave her thunderous applause, as Anshula marked her stage debut. And while Arjun and their cousin Mohit Marwah were present amidst the audience, Anshula’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor gave her a shout-out via social media. Sharing a video from her stage appearance on his Instagram account, Sanjay wrote Anshula’s name in bold and dropped red heart eyes and heart emoticons. The video opens by showing Anshula, decked in a blingy three-piece co-ord set, walking at the front of the ramp. Flashing a big smile, Anshula is all style as she makes her entrance.

Then the camera zoomed in on Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. Sitting in the front row, the actors can be seen continuously clapping, as their sister set the stage on fire. Not just this but as Anshula turned back to take an exit, Arjun Kapoor was seen cheering and hooting. On the other hand, Mohit Marwah was seen recording Anshula on his phone.

Anshula simply looked alluring in a sheer corset atop a dhoti-style skirt, with a thigh-high slit at the forefront. She paired it all with a matching full-sleeve asymmetrical shrug. For the final touch, Anshula kept her tresses open and styled them in wavy curls. It turns out that Anshula shared the stage with actress Sonakshi Sinha and celebrity fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Not only Arjun and the Kapoor family, several fans also cheered her on. “Anshula looking stunning! She has really worked hard to be here. Proud of you girl!" a fan wrote. “She is looking so beautiful ❤️" added another. “She looks like a princess, beautiful," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in multi-starrer crime actioner Kuttey. Marking Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial debut, Kuttey also featured Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan in prominent roles. Next, he will be seen in Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer, which will also feature Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun also has Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi and Paresh Rawal.

