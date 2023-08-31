Photo of The Day! Arjun Kapoor Takes a Selfie With Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Suhana Khan

This is what a picture of the day looks like! On Thursday night, Arjun Kapoor attended the launch of Reliance Retail’s Tira Beauty first-ever campaign ‘For Every You’ when he was seen posing with the beauties of Bollywood - Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The three were also joined by Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is gearing up to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. A photo of the four stars taking a selfie at the event is now going viral on social media.

In this viral photo, Arjun Kapoor can be seen taking a selfie with the divas as they all flaunt their million-dollar smiles. While Suhana Khan opted for a red maxi gown with a thigh-slit, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a black, strapless, décolletage gown. Suhana kept her gorgeous locks open in loose curls and opted for natural makeup. On the other hand, Kiara Advani kept it interesting in a pair of satin, green separates. She kept her hair up in a neat bun, drawing attention to the style. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Several social media users reacted to the picture and called it the ‘photo of the day’. A number of social media users also dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Interestingly, all of these actors have an interesting lineup as far as their work is concerned. Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in The Lady Killer. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her OTT debut with Sujay Ghosh’s film titled ‘Jaane Jaan’. She will also be seen in The Crew.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will share the screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Besides this, Kiara is also likely to be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. However, there is no official confirmation of this as of now.