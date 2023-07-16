Arjun Kapoor Teases Katrina Kaif's Cooking Skills On Her Birthday, Says 'Can't Wait To Try Your...'

Trust Arjun Kapoor to come up with the quirkiest birthday notes for Katrina Kaif. The actor, on Sunday, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a vintage picture along with a note for Katrina on her 40th birthday. The photo was taken before he made his debut as an actor in Bollywood. Sharing the photo, Arjun manifested all things good for her while seemingly teasing her about her cooking skills.

“Happy birthday Katrina. Sab kushal mangal rahein tumhari life mein!!! May you keep smiling & giving amazing advice to all your disciples… Also, can’t wait to try your homemade parathas soon (laughing emoji)!!" Arjun wrote.

Arjun and Katrina have been friends for years now. They have opened up about their friendship on a few occasions. During of his AMA sessions, a fan asked him if he would star with Katrina in a movie. Arjun explained, “She’s the best and the most sporting when it comes to me troubling her on and off Insta.. working with her again depends on material and her saying yes @Katrinakaif "

Meanwhile, Katrina is spending her birthday with her husband Vicky Kaushal outside of Mumbai. Although their vacay destination is unknown, the couple was spotted making their way out of Mumbai on Saturday. Vicky and Katrina were seen holding hands as they made their way to the airport. Katrina looked classy and casual in her floral shirt and ripped jeans, while her husband kept it simple. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor sported blue track pants and a white tee. It is unclear where they were headed to. A video also revealed that Vicky agreed to take a photo with a fan onboard their flight.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot. The actress will be returning to the big screen with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.