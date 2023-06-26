Arjun Kapoor Turns 38: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Have The Sweetest Birthday Wishes

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday today. The actor began his birthday festivities last night with girlfriend Malaika Arora, sisters Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The small gathering took place at Arjun’s Mumbai home and included close friends and family. Paparazzi captured photos and videos of Arjun, Malaika, and Anshula outside the residence.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have started pouring in. Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Ki And Ka’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan sent a sweet birthday wish to him on his special day. She posted a black-and-white photo of Arjun and herself and wrote, “Happy Birthday Arjjjjj. Love you."

Arjun’s good friend Anushka Sharma, too, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Arjun and wished him a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Arjun. Wishing you love and light always," she wrote.

Arjun opted for a Arjun Kapoor’s minimalistic birthday look. For the party, he sported a loose-fitting white vest paired with a black half-sleeve shirt that had an open front and button closures, exuding a relaxed vibe. Complementing his outfit were black trousers, chunky sneakers, a stylish watch, a sleek chain, a rugged beard and a neatly swept-back hairstyle.

Meanwhile, a video of Arjun’s girlfriend, Malaika Arora, from the party is going viral on the internet. It captures Malaika dancing to her iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya at the birthday bash. She can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow, bringing the house down on her boyfriend’s special day. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma. The actor will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, which are slated for release this year.