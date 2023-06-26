CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurushMalaika AroraKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Arjun Kapoor Turns 38: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Have The Sweetest Birthday Wishes
1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Turns 38: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Have The Sweetest Birthday Wishes

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 13:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today.

Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today.

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Arjun Kapoor. Among those who wished are Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday today. The actor began his birthday festivities last night with girlfriend Malaika Arora, sisters Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The small gathering took place at Arjun’s Mumbai home and included close friends and family. Paparazzi captured photos and videos of Arjun, Malaika, and Anshula outside the residence.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have started pouring in. Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Ki And Ka’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan sent a sweet birthday wish to him on his special day. She posted a black-and-white photo of Arjun and herself and wrote, “Happy Birthday Arjjjjj. Love you."

Kareena Kapoor’s wish for Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun’s good friend Anushka Sharma, too, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Arjun and wished him a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Arjun. Wishing you love and light always," she wrote.

Anushka Sharma’s wish for Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun opted for a Arjun Kapoor’s minimalistic birthday look. For the party, he sported a loose-fitting white vest paired with a black half-sleeve shirt that had an open front and button closures, exuding a relaxed vibe. Complementing his outfit were black trousers, chunky sneakers, a stylish watch, a sleek chain, a rugged beard and a neatly swept-back hairstyle.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, a video of Arjun’s girlfriend, Malaika Arora, from the party is going viral on the internet. It captures Malaika dancing to her iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya at the birthday bash. She can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow, bringing the house down on her boyfriend’s special day. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma. The actor will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, which are slated for release this year.

About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, she...Read More
Tags:
  1. Anushka Sharma
  2. arjun kapoor
  3. bollywood
  4. kareena kapoor
first published:June 26, 2023, 13:23 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 13:34 IST