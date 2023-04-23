Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula, Arpita Khan Have a Ball At Eid Party; Katrina Kaif Poses In Inside Pics

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma on Saturday celebrated Eid with their family, friends, and other industry friends. Many celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, and Shehnaz Gill among others attended the party. While photos clicked by the paparazzi are going viral, inside pictures from the party are now surfacing online. Few of which show Arpita posing with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula and Katrina Kaif.

Arpita reposted a picture in which she was seen posing with Simone Khambatta and Anshula Kapoor. The original caption read, “2 girls (me and @anshulakapoor) and a wild @arpitakhansharma MESS!!!”. In the picture, Simone is seen hugging Arpita and Anshula is standing beside posing for the camera. All three are smiling and looking beautiful in their best wears. In other glimpses, Arpita gave us a look at the menu and it was looking yummy.

In another, Aprita was seen posing with a few ladies at the party. This includes Katrina Kaif and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Besides Anshula and Katrina, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Helen, Salma Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Pooja Hegde, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, and Sohail Khan also attended the bash. Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaz Khan, Anshula Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishita Dutta, and Vatsal Sheth were also seen posing for the paparazzi.

It is worth mentioning here that on Saturday afternoon, Salman kept the annual ritual of meeting fans on Eid. He came to the balcony of his house to greet fans. On the work front, he is seen currently in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here