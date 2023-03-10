Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s cousin sister-in-law, was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday and did not shy away from putting her baby bump on full display. Antara, who is married to Arjun’s cousin Mohit Marwah and is a popular style curator, turned model for the brand Itrh and stepped out wearing a gorgeous white outfit.

Comprising a chic blouse-like top with full sleeves and a long skirt, Antara was seen sporting a silver kamarband around her baby bump and walking like a goddess on the ramp. Her confident look not only got big cheers from the ones seated at the fashion week show but also from many people on the internet, including Malaika Arora.

The model-TV personality, who is dating Arjun, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Antara from the show along with a big shoutout. Malaika wrote, “u slayeddddd woman," along with a heart and fire emoji. Antara thanked her and confessed that she missed her at the show.

Others who walked in the same show included Sonakshi Sinha, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Anshula Kapoor, and Class actor Moses Koul.

Antara and Mohit tied the knot in February 2018. The couple’s wedding was a star-studded affair, with Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, and many other Kapoor family members attending it. Several pictures from the wedding festivities had gone viral. Antara and Mohit welcomed their first baby, a daughter who they named Thea, in 2021. The couple is expecting their second baby now.

Meanwhile, several stars have made their way to the Lakme Fashion Week this year. Shilpa Shetty and Sanya Malhotra were among the many stars who walked the ramp for different fashion designers.

