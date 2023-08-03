New Mom Gabriella Demetriades Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Son's Cute Nursery

Last month, actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child, a son. Arjun shared the happy news with his followers on social media. Since then, Gabriella has been fully occupied with caring for her newborn, devoting her days to her newborn’s needs. Recently, the model delighted her fans by sharing some pictures of her latest purchases for the little one, including an adorable baby cot adorned with charming toys.

In the first picture, she shows a box full of baby products wrapped in colourful packaging. In the caption, Gabriella mentioned that she has everything she needs for her newborn. In the second snap, she posted a glimpse of the baby cot and the nursery. The wall is decorated with tree wallpaper. The cot is oval-shaped with wooded ridges. The new mom added some soft, comfortable blankets for the child in the cot.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades had been in a relationship for several years. Prior to being with Gabriella, Arjun was married to Mehr Jesia, with whom he shares two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. Arjun and Gabriella reportedly met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances and started dating after a few months. Their first child together, a son named Arik, was born in 2019, and he recently celebrated his fourth birthday last month.

The actor announced the news of his second son through a post on Instagram. He shared a picture of a towel with “Hello World" and Winnie-the-Pooh printed on it. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was most recently seen in Dhaakad, a collaboration with Kangana Ranaut. He will next be seen alongside Bobby Deol in Abbas Mastaan’s film Penthouse. He will also appear in the sports action film Crakk with Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.