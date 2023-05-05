Arjun Rampal Dubs Shah Rukh Khan's Character In Om Shanti Om 'Nepo'; Says 'Star Kids Get Huge Advantage...'

Arjun Rampal recently shared his thoughts on nepotism in Bollywood, highlighting how the kids of celebrities enjoy an edge over others when pursuing an acting career. The actor also expressed his opinion on the character ‘Om Kapoor’ played by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Om Shanti Om, and describing it as “irritating".

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, on being asked about the relationship between Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the movie Om Shanti Om and nepotism, Arjun said that the character’s rebirth as a “nepo" was bothersome. “When he (Shah Rukh Khan’s character) is born the second time, he comes a nepo. It was an irritating character.”

Om Shanti Om features Shah Rukh as Om Prakash Makhija, a struggling junior artist who meets a tragic end. However, he is reincarnated as the son of a famous actor and ultimately becomes a superstar in the movie.

During the interaction, the actor also spoke about star kids and how they get more chances compared to those with no connections whatsoever. He said, “There is definitely a huge advantage a person has if they have a family member in a profession and if they want to start that profession, they would have a head start. They would maybe get many many chances than another person. That’s the destiny of that person… you don’t choose your family you are born into.”

Nepotism has been a long-standing issue in Bollywood, with many industry insiders and actors speaking out against it, with questions arising about the advantages and opportunities afforded to star kids. The debate was brought to the forefront after Kangana Ranaut’s comments about Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan. Since then, several Bollywood celebrities have shared their views on the issue, with opinions divided on whether or not nepotism is a significant problem in the industry.

