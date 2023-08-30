Exclusive | Arjun Rampal Feels There Will Never Be Another Milind Soman: 'He Created An Image That...'

They are in their 50s, but Arjun Rampal and Milind Soman continue to be everyone’s favourites courtesy of their dazzling appearances, stylish dispositions, and exceptional acting abilities. The pair was well-known as supermodels in their era, maintaining an undeniable allure even today, as they recently collaborated for the first time as brand ambassadors for an apparel brand.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, the duo spoke about the difficulties they faced while making a transition from models to actors. Rampal, who went on to win a National Award for Rock On!! (2008), said that he didn’t have a promising start to his acting career. “It was difficult and people would say that models can’t be successful actors, but I believe it is not wrong. Over the years you realise that there is truth to everything. I remember when I came into films and started acting, the process of model training to be in front of the camera was completely different from how an actor would do. As models, we have a certain body language that needs to be broken and you need to unlearn things and try a different approach," he said.

The Dhakaad actor adds, “It’s good to break stigmas and I believe I was successful in breaking the stigma that models can’t be good actors. I don’t think nobody can’t do anything."

Soman, who will soon be seen playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, says that he too had a similar experience, “People have preconceived notions and I believe they have their reasons for it. I feel we always have to be open to learn and do something new. I also believe the audience needs to allow an individual to learn the craft without labeling or dismissing them. People try to label you which is ridiculous. Imagine if people wouldn’t have given Arjun work, he wouldn’t be a part of Rock On!! and wouldn’t have won the National Award."

Recalling their modeling days, Rampal said that everyone aspired to be like Milind Soman, “He was completely into fitness. He had created a vibe and style that was helpful for other models. At the same time, the beauty of it was that he had his personality which is true even today. There cannot be another Milind Soman as he created an image that was absolutely a delight to experience."

Soman on the other hand says that he considered Arjun as the best model, “I think there was no competition to him including me. He was the best. At that time we were around 20 models and if I had to look at it objectively I think he was the best male model in India."

The duo came together for U.S. Polo Assn, as the brand recently announced its latest fashion campaign. Conceptualized by WYP, a Wondrlab company, “Legends Forever, Play Together” weaves together threads of nostalgia, and partnership and brings back two sets of legendary duos.

Talking about their association, Rampal says, “This is the third time I am collaborating with them and I am someone who will endorse something only if I am going to use it and if I can associate with them. Also, this time it’s unique because I am partnering with Milind for the first time in 35 years since the time we started modeling. I don’t know why no one thought of casting us together."

Soman adds, “Arjun and I have done more than 100 fashion shows and photoshoots but this is my first with him and I was excited."