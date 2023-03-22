Boasting a talented star cast, director, and exotic locations - Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles, failed to impress viewers and pull them to the theatres. It was Arjun’s last film that was released in the theatres and the actor has now opened up about why the high-budget film failed to meet expectations.

The Aankhein actress said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “It was an expensive film, so yes it does hurt when it doesn’t do well. I don’t think it deserved to do the kind of numbers that it did. People were skeptical at that point of time. Dhaakad was one of the first few films to come out post-pandemic. People were maybe scared to go to the theatres.”

However, he mentions in the same breath, a film which it clashed with. “We can’t even say that, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did really well. Maybe we released with the wrong film. Every film has it’s destiny, and you just have to accept it and move on. The reality is the reality. But the film is there, I am proud of it, it is not a film I won’t be proud of. As long as you take that much away from a film, you are in a good space,” adds the 50-year-old, set to be seen next in the film Crack.

The multi-lingual Pan-India film was to be released in April 2022, but with the third wave hitting the country, the makers decided to shift the release to May. The film marks Kangana Ranaut’s second pan India outing after the thunderous success of Thalaivii, based on the life of Jayalalitha.

Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, Dhaakad released in theatres on May 27, 2022.

