Arjun Rampal Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For His ‘Bestie’ Boy Arik

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal who is a doting father to his son Arik took to his Instagram handle to share a bundle of photos with his son on his birthday and also penned a heartfelt note for him. His note read, “Happy birthday to my bestie, May you be blessed with all things as glorious and wonderful like you. Love ❤️ Daddy. #happybirthdayarik”

Back in 2021, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Arjun opened up about his son “He is the best company to have. He is my buddy. Being with him was a lot of fun. I am full of gratitude for the time I spent with him in this pandemic. My daughters dote on him. He is a complete charmer. Once this pandemic gets over, when you get to meet him, you will know what a charmer he is.”

Have a look at the photos:

The pictures featured Arik living some of his best moments. Arjun also shared a happy moment of himself with Gabriella and Arik. Actor Milind Soman took to the comments section and dropped in a bundle of hearts for the post.

Arik is the youngest son of Arjun with his girlfriend Gabriella. While Mahikaa and Myra are Arjun’s children with his former wife Mehr Jesia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has a series of interesting upcoming films like Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Applause Entertainment’s The Rapist alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Ronnie Screwvala’s next and Abbas–Mustan’s 3 Monkeys. Speaking of 3 Monkeys, the film will be based on the hit Spanish heist-thriller web show Money Heist. The film will also star Priya Prakash Varrier and is slated to release this year.

Rampal was last seen in Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film didn’t do well at the box office however his performance as a villain was widely loved and appreciated.

On the personal front, he is currently expecting his second child with Gabriella.