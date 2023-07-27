Arjun Rampal Is A Proud Dad To Daughter Myra As He Shares A Video Of Her Ramp Walk; Watch

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is a doting father to his children Mahikaa Rampal, Arik Rampal and Myra Rampal and his social media handle is proof. The actor doesn’t leave any occasion to praise his kids. Recently, Myra walked the ramp at India Couture Week as a gorgeous model.

Beaming with pride, Arjun Rampal shared a lovely montage marking his emotions on Myra’s feat.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Arjun Rampal shared a montage reel showcasing his daughter dressed impeccably in glamorous outfits as she took to the ramp with her graceful walk. The montage also consisted of some snippets from backstage in which Myra wore a different dress altogether, exuding charm and gaiety in her demeanor. A text also briefly appears in the middle of the video which reads, “So proud of my little Myra. Killing it at FDCI Couture week." He also wrote a caption that said, “So so proud of my little, @myra_rampal who’s currently killing it on the runway @fdciofficial #coutureweek ❤️."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several fans were elated to see Myra in her elements. One of them commented, “She looks like her mom !!! So beautiful and elegant." Another one wrote, “She is indeed! How gorgeous is Myru!" Someone else said, “She’s a complete artist!!!!! She can do it all, from painting to modeling. You raised a wonderful girl ❤." A fan also stated, “Gorgeous😍😍."

Arjun Rampal got married to supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998 but the couple got divorced in 2019. They share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades with whom he shares his son Arik.

The actor was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad. The film performed poorly at the box office and failed to impress audiences and critics. Opening up about the failure of the film, Arjun told Hindustan Times, “It was an expensive film, so yes it does hurt when it doesn’t do well. I don’t think it deserved to do the kind of numbers that it did. People were sceptical at that point in time. Dhaakad was one of the first few films to come out post-pandemic. People were maybe scared to go to the theatres.”

The actor now has a couple of films lined up. He will be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Crakk Films, Nastik and 3 Monkeys.