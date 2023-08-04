Arjun Rampal Marks 22 Years In Showbiz With Tribute To Debut Film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat

Arjun Rampal recently celebrated a momentous occasion - completing an impressive 22 years in the film industry. Fondly reminiscing about his journey, it all began with the iconic film Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, a movie that holds a special place in his heart.

With emotions brimming, Arjun took to social media to share his sentiments, stating, “It’s been 22 years today since my first release pyaar ishq aur mohabbat sending all of you a lot of pyaar ishq aur mohabbat today and every day." He expressed special gratitude to the man behind it all, Rajiv Gulshan Rai, the director of the film, and thanked all co-actors along with the entire team of the film.

The nostalgic pictures from the film struck a chord with fans, who poured their hearts out in the comments. Some fondly remembered their 90s memories, while others confessed that Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat made them believe in love at first sight. Fans also didn’t shy away from mentioning that Arjun’s magnetic charm in the film had left an everlasting impact.

The film itself, a captivating love story, introduced Arjun Rampal to the world on August 3, 2001. It was a story of three guys who love a girl named Isha and do different things to woo her. Sharing the screen with stars like Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and Keerti Reddy, Arjun played the role of a young man entangled in love’s complexity, a plot inspired by the Hollywood classic There’s Something About Mary.

Arjun Rampal’s journey in the industry continues with exciting projects lined up. Brace yourself for Crakk, an action-packed venture alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez. Plus, Punjab 95, is slated to premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. He last appeared in Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Beyond the silver screen, Arjun’s personal life is equally captivating. He shares a live-in relationship with the lovely Gabriella Demetriades, and they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on July 20, 2023.