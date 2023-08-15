Arjun Rampal Wraps His Debut Telugu Film Bhagavanth Kesari, Hugs ‘Big Brother’ Nandamuri Balakrishna

Arjun Rampal is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema. Titled, Bhagavanth Kesari, the star actor would be seen sharing screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor has now wrapped shooting for the same. Sharing a bundle of photos, he penned a heartwarming note for the the film’s team.

Arjun’s note read, “It’s a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you.”

He added, “Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love. Goodbye team #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo kaluddham. Love from me aka Rahul Sanghvi.#wrap #bhagwantkesari #hyderbad #ramojiraofilmcity.”

In Bhagavanth Kesari, Arjun will be playing an antagonist to Nandamuri Balakrishna. He would be essaying the role of a mean businessman Rahul Sanghvi.

Back in June 2023, the makers released the teaser of the film. The teaser opens with Arjun Rampal who is introduced as a ruler, and then features Balakrishna’s stubborn hero named Nelakonda Bhagavvanth Kesari. The video is packed with slow-motion shots, punch dialogues and action sequences. NBK108 also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. Kajal is the female lead and Sreeleela is playing the role of Balakrishna’s daughter in the film.

Fondly known as Balayya, Nandamuri Balakrishna has cultivated a huge fan base with his impressive screen presence and terrific acting skills. The veteran actor was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy. That movie did well at the box office and received rave reviews from fans. Therefore, trade analysts are betting big on NBK108. After entertaining audiences in the theatres, Veera Simha Reddy is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay in important roles.