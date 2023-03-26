Arjun Rampal's Daughter Myra Rampal Raises Temperature in Sultry Photoshoot, Actor Reacts

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is a doting father to his children Mahikaa Rampal, Arik Rampal and Myra Rampal and his social media handle is proof. The actor doesn’t leave any occasion to praise his kids. Recently, Myra took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos from her shoot and Arjun was all hearts. In the photos shared by the starkid, she can see wearing a black crop top which she paired with a matching skirt and jacket. With a red tinge covering the photos, the youngster strikes sexy poses for the camera.

Arjun took to the comment section to write, “Love love ❤️" He also took to his own Instagram handle to repost the photos and add cute captions.

Take a look:

Arjun Rampal got married to supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998 but the couple got divorced in 2019. They share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades with whom he shares his son Arik.

The actor was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad. The film performed poorly at the box office and failed to impress audiences and critics. Opening up about the failure of the film, Arjun told Hindustan Times, “It was an expensive film, so yes it does hurt when it doesn’t do well. I don’t think it deserved to do the kind of numbers that it did. People were sceptical at that point in time. Dhaakad was one of the first few films to come out post-pandemic. People were maybe scared to go to the theatres.”

The actor now has a couple of films lined up. He will be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Crakk Films, Nastik and 3 Monkeys.

