Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella Slams Troll Accusing Her of Spoiling Youth Mentality, Says ‘Yes….’

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 11:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella is currently pregnant with her second child. The couple welcomed a baby boy Arik back in 2019.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is all set to welcome her second child. She is currently pregnant. The South African model and creative director recently clapped back at a troll passing a nasty remark about her. Gabriella recently shared a bundle of photos on her Instagram handle.

One of the photos featured her flaunting her baby bump. The other pictures offered glimpses of her daily life, including her baby boy Arik. While fans showered the post with love, a netizen took to the comments section and wrote, “When will u get married .u stay in India not ur born place.. You ppl spoil youth mentality.” Gabriella then gave a befitting reply to the troller saying, “yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world , not by small minded bigots . ✌️”

Gabriella’s comment went viral on social media, and several fans came out in support of her. One of them replied to her comment and wrote, Just ignore the haters,” another reply read, “@gabriellademetriades ignore such people. You are in a beautiful phase of life right now. Just let them be. You deserve all the happiness and love in the world. More power to you.”

Earlier last month, Gabriella announced her 2nd pregnancy with a maternity shoot. In the pictures, Gabriella was seen wearing a brown flowy gown while putting her baby bump on full display. Sharing the photos, Gabriella wrote, “Reality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_”

Arjun and Gabriella have been together for over four years now. In August last year, Arjun shared a video celebrating their fourth anniversary of togetherness and wrote, “Happy 4th to Us ❤️ my love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary.”

Arjun and Gabriella met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances and hit it off right away. Arjun has two daughters – Myra and Mahika – with his first wife Mehr Jesia. With Gabriella, Arjun shares a son, Arik. The couple frequently posts photos and videos of their son. The couple isn’t married yet, and it doesn’t appear like they are in any haste to do so.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Arjun said that he thinks they are already married since they connect with each other on a deeper level and are perfectly in sync with each other. He also said that they don’t need a piece of paper to prove their relationship to anyone.

