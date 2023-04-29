CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Announces 2nd Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump In Stunning Photos
1-MIN READ

Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Announces 2nd Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump In Stunning Photos

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 11:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Gabriella Demetriades, girlfriend of Arjun Rampal, announces her second pregnancy.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces pregnancy. The model revealed she is expecting her second baby with the actor.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is pregnant with the couple’s second baby. Gabriella took to Instagram and surprised fans with the good news. The South African model was seen flaunting her baby bump in the photos, announcing her second pregnancy.

In the pictures, Gabriella was seen wearing a brown flowy gown while putting her baby bump on full display. Sharing the photos, Gabriella wrote, “Reality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_"

The photos received much love from many, including Arjun. He took to the comments section and wrote, “❤️ ❤️." Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Congratulations ❤️." Amy Jackson wrote, “Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family." Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis.

Arjun and Gabriella have been together for over four years now. In August last year, Arjun shared a video celebrating their fourth anniversary of togetherness and wrote, “Happy 4th to Us ❤️ my love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary."

Arjun and Gabriella met in 2018 through mutual acquaintances and hit it off right away. Arjun has two daughters – Myra and Mahika – with his first wife Mehr Jesia. With Gabriella, Arjun shares a son, Arik. The couple frequently posts photos and videos of their son. The couple isn’t married yet, and it doesn’t appear like they are in any haste to do so.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Arjun said that he thinks they are already married since they connect with each other on a deeper level and are perfectly in sync with each other. He also said that they don’t need a piece of paper to prove their relationship to anyone.

Congratulations to Arjun and Gabriella!

