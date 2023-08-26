Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Malayalam Film Achanoru Vazha Vechu Hits Cinemas

Achanoru Vazha Vechu, a Malayalam film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Meera Nair, Lena and Dhyan Sreenivasan, has been released. The film has been produced by AV Anoop and it film marks his 25th film as a producer.

The story is written by Manu Gopal, whereas the music is by Bijibal and the cinematography is by P Sukumar. There are other prominent actors seen in the film like Johny Antony, Sarath Kumar, Athmeeya Rajan, Mukesh, Sohan Seenulal, Niranjan, Kulappulli Leela, Bhagath Baby Manuel, Shanthi Krishna, Ashvin Mathew, Deepa Joseph, Appani Sarath and Fukru Krishnajeev.

The shooting of the film started in Kozhikode on March 3. The makers of the film released its first poster on June 18, wishing the audience a Happy Father’s Day.

Through the poster, it was assumed that the film might have an angle on the relationship between a father and his son, and the story might revolve around it. The makers have high expectations as it has been released now and are waiting for the audience’s response.

On the other hand, the cast of the film has a few notable actors who are known for their performances in the film industry. The director, Sandeep, is known for his films like Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Jia Sharma, which gave him recognition in the industry, followed by Adithya Varma and Kabir Singh.

Meera Nair, who has played several different characters and moulded herself to the roles, is known for her contribution to films like Heaven, Vaashi, Makal Kurukku and others. Another lead from the film is Lena, who has worked in over 100 films in Malayalam cinema and is known for Ennu Ninte Moideen, Kanyaka Talkies and others.

Similarly, the lead actor of the film, Dhyan Sreenivasan, is an actor and a writer known for 9 MM, Love Action Drama, and Aap Kaise Ho? He was also seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, directed by Sakkir Madathil. Achanoru Vazha Vechu is expected to run successfully at the box office, as one of the notable production companies has looked into the distribution of the film.