Arjun Sarja Returns To Mollywood With Kannan Thamarakkulam’s Virunnu

Arjun Sarja is considered one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. He is also referred to as the ‘Action King’ by the media and enjoys a huge fan following in South India. He has acted in almost 160 films across different languages, like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Apart from being a fantastic actor, he has also directed around 12 films.

Now, there has been news that the actor is making a comeback in the Malayalam film industry. After giving stellar performances in Jack and Daniel and Kunjali Marakkar, the Tamil film superstar is coming back to the Malayalam film industry with the film Virunnu. The film will be directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam and is expected to be an action thriller. It has been mounted as a large-scale project and will be released in Malayalam as well as Tamil. Popular South Indian actress Nikki Galrani will play the role of the female protagonist in the film.

According to reports, the film has reached its post-production stage. The music in the project is by Ratheesh Vega and Sandra George, and the cinematography is helmed by Ravindran and Pradeep Nair.

Kannan Thamarakkulam’s last film, Varaal, was a flop at the box office. The project had Anoop Menon and Madhuri Braganza in the lead roles. The director will be looking for a successful run at the box office with Arjun Sarja’s Virunnu.

Arjun Sarja was last seen in the Kannada film Oppanda. It was directed by SS Sameer and produced by FS Entertainment. The project starred Arjun Sarja, Radhika Kumaraswamy, and JD Chakravarthy in the lead roles. The film was released after multiple delays, and upon its release, it received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

Apart from Virunnu, Arjun Sarja will be a part of a variety of projects this year, like Medhavi, Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga, and Leo. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in his highly anticipated film, Leo. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on. Leo has an ensemble cast with names like Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.