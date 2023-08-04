Arjun Sarja's Daughter Aishwarya To Make Comeback With Her Father's Film

Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of actor and director Arjun Sarja, made her Kannada cinema debut in Prema Baraha, a home-produced movie that was also written and directed by Arjun. Aishwarya played a journalist in the love drama which also had a Tamil adaptation under the title Sollividava. In the film, she bonds with a rival from another organisation as they both cover the Kargil war.

The movie performed poorly at the box office and Aishwarya was forgotten about until early this year, when news of her upcoming nuptials to actor Thambi Ramaiah surfaced. Now, other reports suggest that Aishwariya is going to make a comeback to films, once again in a project directed by her father Arjun Sarja.

Arjun Sarja had earlier announced a project with Aishwarya and Vishwak Sen but Vishwak had left the project due to differences with Arjun. Both had openly bad-mouthed each other in public after the fiasco.

Kannada actor Niranjan Sudhindra, nephew of actor Upendra, has recently been brought on board by the actor-director for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual starring Aishwarya. It’s unclear if Niranjan will take over for Vishwak for the previously announced project or if Arjun will work on another movie with this new duo. Niranjan will sport two different looks in the yet-untitled production, which is rumoured to be a feel-good commercial movie that will be filmed in Hyderabad.

Sources reveal that Arjun Sarja was in Hyderabad recently to start the filming of the project but since the city is being lashed by heavy rains for over two weeks now, he has postponed the beginning of the shoot for a week. The untitled project will have stars from all the South Indian industries like Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Sathyaraj.

In the meantime, AP Arjun’s next big film, Martin, which stars Arjun’s nephew, Dhruva Sarja, features a screenplay written by Arjun himself. Martin, a high-profile commercial action entertainer, will probably be released by the year’s end. Niranjan will start shooting for the Arjun directorial shortly. In Kannada, the young actor has two ongoing projects- Superstar and Hunter.