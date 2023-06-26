Arjun Sarja's Daughter Aishwarya To Marry Thambi Ramaiah's Son Umapathy: Reports

Actor and producer Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun is all set to enter marital bliss soon, as per reports. The Tamil actor’s daughter is expected to tie the knot with Umapathy Ramaiah, the son of National Award-winning comedian-actor Thambi Ramaiah. Reportedly, Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah have been in a relationship for a long time now.

The couple has finally decided to tie the knot, to the utter happiness of their parents. It is also said that both families have met and are excitedly looking forward to their union. The wedding is said to happen in February 2024. The official announcement regarding the wedding is expected to be made by the families any time soon.

If we speak about the filmography of Aishwarya Arjun, she made her debut as an actress in 2013 with the action-comedy film Pattathu Yaanai alongside Vishal and Santhanam. She made a few more appearances in the films but failed to make an impression on the audience. Another film, Prema Baraha, which was directed by her father Arjun Sarja and produced by her mother Niveditha Arjun was simultaneously released in Tamil and Kannada. The 2018 bi-lingual film was a commercial success in Karnataka but the Tamil version earned an average number at the box office.

On the other hand, Umapathy Ramaiah made his acting debut in 2017 with Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. Similar to Aishwarya, his father also directed the film. His 2018 film Maniyaar Kudumbam received a mixed review from the audience and failed to gain momentum at the box office. He gained fame when he appeared on an adventure-based reality show hosted by Arjun Sarja, Survivor.

Meanwhile, Arjun Sarja is currently busy with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also has Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles along with, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Priya Anand.