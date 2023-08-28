CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Armaan Malik Kisses Aashna Shroff As The Duo Announce Their Engagement, See Viral Photos

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 12:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Armaan Malik announces his engagement with Aashna Shroff.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff who were dating each other since 2019, recently announced their engagement.

Singer Armaan Malik and fashion influencer Aashna Shroff have beautifully announced their engagement today, marking a new chapter in their lives. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a bundle of dreamy pictures from their special day.

While Aashna captioned the pictures, “your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you .” Armaan wrote, “and our forever has only just begun .” The couple looked all things adorable and dreamy as they hugged and kissed.

Have a look at the posts:

Amid all the fan wishes, many celebs congratulated them. Tiger Shroff wrote, “Congratulations my bro ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “Congratulations Armaan ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Tara Sutaria commented, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Yaaaayyyyyyy.” Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Aww congrats you guys.” “OMG congratulations guys. How cute!” Wrote Neeti Mohan. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “Many many congratulations ❤️.”

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have been in a relationship since 2019 reportedly. While the duo never spoke about their relationships officially, they never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Earlier this month, a source told Hindustan Times, “They are not hiding their relationship so it’s weird that no one (from the media) is aware of their relationship. Everyone in the influencers circuit is aware that Aashna is dating Armaan”. Another source close to Malik added, “Armaan doesn’t hide it but why does he need to speak about it? He will speak about it when he feels like it.”

On Aashna’s 26th birthday last year, Malik took to his social media handle and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the one who makes my heart smile! love you so much. ps - you’re stuck w my lame jokes for life, k bye, (sic)” he wrote. When the same portal reached out to Malik, he refused to comment on the story. His team shared, “This is not something AM (Armaan Malik) would like to talk about. As and when you would want something on his work do let us know.”

