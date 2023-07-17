Arshad Warsi Confirms Welcome 3 And Jolly LLB 3 With Akshay Kumar

Arshad Warsi recently shared that he will be seen in the upcoming sequels Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3. Confirming the same to a news portal, he also shared that Welcome 3 is much bigger and ‘an insanely larger than life’ theatrical film.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad shared that he is starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Dutt in Welcome 3 and added that ‘it’s a huge film’. “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people,” he shared.

When asked about Jolly LLB 3, Arshad shared, We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad.” The actor who was not a part of Jolly LLB 2 added, that it feels ‘surreal’ that the first one starred him, the second one starred Akshay and in the third film brings both of them together.

When asked why he went missing from Jolly LLB 2, Warsi shared, “I have no idea. I have a feeling the makers wanted to upscale the film. I remember I told Subhash (Kapoor, director) also ‘You should do it with Akshay. If you want to show crowd in a courtroom, with me it will be 500, with Akshay you will get 5000’ Somewhere, the production people realised ‘let’s get a bigger star’… People liked to see me, so I am back. People will enjoy seeing me and Akshay.”

Arshad who wasn’t seen on the big screen of late, has now created a niche for himself in the web space. He said, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that."

On a closing note he added, “For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”

Arshad also has a few other projects lined up including The Routes, Banda Singh, In Deewar, Jeevan Bheema Yojana and Golmaal 5.