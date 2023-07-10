Arshad Warsi Recalls His 1st Meeting With Jaya Bachchan: 'Inke Muh Se Do-Chaar Gaaliya... I Died'

Actor Arshad Warsi, who has been receiving rave reviews for his terrific performance in Asur 2, has revealed that he was extremely scared of Jaya Bachchan when he met her for the first time for his debut film.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Arshad said that director Joy Augustine had offered him to act in a movie the latter was making for ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan’s production company). Joy told Arshad that he had already spoken to the production house and just wanted the actor to send his pictures.

“I said, ‘Dude I can’t act, don’t do this to me!’ You meet people who come here to do a film and they don’t make it, and everyone knows that! It’s like they are out on the streets and people go, ‘Poor guy came from his village to become a hero, he couldn’t. Look at him now travelling in a bus.’ I didn’t want to be that guy!”

Arshad then got a call from Jaya Bachchan who asking him to meet her in the office. The actor recalled, “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, ‘Hmm Jaya Bachchan, let’s get fired by her, why not, Amitabh Bachchan ki biwi hai! Inke muh se do-chaar gaaliya achchi lagegi, it will be a story in my life.’ So I went thinking I will be fired, but she kept asking me do I speak Hindi, and I kept replying yes I do, in English, I was so nervous. Then she said, ‘You are doing the film.’ I died! I said ab khatam (everything’s over).”

Several years later, Arshad had asked Jaya Bachchan what convinced her to take him in the film and she said that in the 36 photos that he had sent, each pic had a different expression.